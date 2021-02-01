Starting Feb. 4, the Willow Springs Senior Center, 501 Senior Lane, will be serving a curbside pickup hot meal every week from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursdays.
For patrons age 60 and older a suggested donation of $3.50 is requested. For all others, the suggested contribution is $6.
The menu for this Thursday is barbecue chicken, baked potato, Italian blend veggies, hot roll and an apple sauce bar.
