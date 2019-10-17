Flags at all public buildings and grounds nationwide are to be flown at half-staff through the end of the day Friday, as ordered by President Donald Trump, to recognize the death of U.S. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, 68, a Democrat from Maryland.
The order was issued by Trump Thursday “as a mark of respect for the memory and longstanding public service” for Cummings, who was first elected to represent Maryland’s 7th Congressional District in 1996. Prior to that, he served for 14 years in the state’s House of Delegates and became the first African American to be named speaker pro tem, according to his website bio.
Cummings, as chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, led investigations into the president’s government dealings, including probes this year relating to Trump’s family members serving in the White House, reports the Associated Press. He was also a key figure in the ongoing Trump impeachment inquiry.
In February of this year, with U.S. Rep. John Katko of New York’s 24th District, Cummings reintroduced the Harriet Tubman Tribute Act to put the image of Harriet Tubman on $20 bills printed starting in 2021. The bill stalled in committee, according to congressional records.
Early Thursday morning, the president took to Twitter to express his sympathies.
“My warmest condolences to the family and many friends of Congressman Elijah Cummings,” tweeted Trump. “I got to see firsthand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader. His work and voice on so many fronts well be very hard, if not impossible to replace.”
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri also expressed his condolences in a statement released Thursday.
“Elijah Cummings was a good friend and a powerful advocate for what he believed,” wrote Blunt. “The last time I saw him, he thanked me again for working with his friend, Carla Hayden, the Librarian of Congress. He saw a lot of things change in his lifetime, but understood we weren’t where we should be yet.”
Cummings’ death was attributed to complications from longstanding health problems and had hoped to return to Congress within about a week of a medical procedure, of which he did not offer details, according to AP.
