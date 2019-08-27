Tender Mercies Diaper Ministry of First Christian Church will take calls from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday to set up appointments for the Sept. 7 diaper distribution. Registrants should all 256-2887 only in the designated time frames.
Diapers may be picked up from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 7 in the church’s fellowship hall, 422 W. Main St. in West Plains. Pickups are reserved for those who make appointments.
Making appointments is necessary so workers can fill bags for individuals with the correct diaper sizes. Baby wipes and some children’s clothing will also be available. Refreshments will be served and children will be entertained by church workers during pick up time.
The ministry serves residents from the West Plains R-7 school district as well as residents in Glenwood, Richards, Junction Hill, Fairview and Howell Valley school districts. Living in one of those districts listed is the only eligibility requirement.
Tender Mercies is an outreach of the church to help families in the local community, as church members know diapers are expensive and some parents may welcome assistance, said officials. Volunteers from the church pack bundles of diapers and serve at the distribution day to make sure all who are eligible receive diapers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.