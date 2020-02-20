Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the area's exclusive provider of blood products to over 40 area hospitals, is experiencing a critical shortage of type O negative blood.
Severe winter weather and lower than expected turnout at blood drives over the past several weeks have combined to reduce O negative reserves to very low levels. Donations are needed immediately to ensure that adequate reserve levels are maintained.On average, a transfusion takes place every seven minutes and around 200 donations are needed each day.
To help meet the area’s needs, a blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Houston High School, 423 W. Pine St.
During the month of February, donors will receive a blue "Rewind" T-shirt; a retro look back on favorite cassette mix tapes of the past. Each donation will be awarded LifePoints as a part of CBCO’s donor rewards program. LifePoints may be redeemed online for a variety of gift cards, or points may be assigned to other meaningful causes or charities. More information on the LifePoints donor rewards program may be found at www.cbco.org.
To be eligible to give blood, donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID. For more information visit www.cbco.org or call toll-free, 800-280-5337.
