Kristin Dverseth Coursen, 80, Willow Springs. Died at 2:18 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Willow Health Care, Willow Springs. Yarber Mortuary, Willow Springs.
Cleo Thackston, 88, Winona. Died at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Ozarks Healthcare, West Plains. Yarber Mortuary, Birch Tree.
Lonnie Butler Grogan, 80, Mtn. View. Died at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Mtn. View Healthcare, Mtn. View. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
