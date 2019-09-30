Quill staffers raked in 18 awards during this year’s Missouri Press Association Better Newspaper Contest, five of which were first place honors.
The awards were announced during a luncheon held Saturday in Kansas City, attended by Quill General Manager/Managing Editor Allison Wilson.
“The Quill’s editorial team works hard each day to keep readers informed about the latest in current events and community activities,” said Wilson. “The awards reflect the team’s passion and commitment to community journalism, as well as their love for the job.”
“I’m very proud of our staff here at the Quill for making such a good showing at the Missouri Press awards this past weekend,” added Quill Publisher Jim Perry. “We are committed to providing the very best local newspaper possible and will do our very best to bring you all the local news on a daily basis.”
Of the 18 awards presented to the Quill staff, News Editor Abby Hess received eight, staff writer Kim Langston won five, and Sports Editor Cody Sanders and graphic designer Katie Dudden each earned one.
AWARDS WON
The Quill won three awards for Best Business Story and two each for Best News Story, Best Feature Photo, Best Story About the Outdoors, Best Photo Package and Best News or Feature Series.
First place in the business story category was awarded to Hess for her profile, “Hampton Inn: A home away from home.” Third place was awarded to Langston for a feature on the Greater Ozarks Center for Advanced Technology, “Not Grandpa’s Manufacturing,” which judges said “really helps frame the economic importance of the changing nature of manufacturing in America.”
Quill staff earned a second place award for a feature on Joe Harris’ 30-year career with Gammill Sewing, “Joe Harris: ‘It’s been a good ride.’”
Hess took another first place award in the Best News Story category for “Frazier’s attorney to issue statement,” an article covering the withdrawal of elected city council candidate Kody Frazier from consideration prior to being given the oath of office.
An honorable mention was given to Hess in the same category for “Parents upset to learn of week old school threat from news reports.” That story covered the Gainesville High School community’s reaction to news from media outlets in the weekly sheriff’s reports that a teen had threatened to “shoot up” the school.
Langston claimed both feature photo awards issued to the Quill. She won second place for what judges called a “great closeup” of a dragonfly, and honorable mention for a photo of Missouri State University-West Plains student Carlea Badolian tobogganing downhill.
“Bobcat fever,” an article by Hess discussing a local family’s experience with the disease’s impact on domestic cats and veterinarian’s warnings about the illness, was the second place winner in the outdoors category, and third place in the category went to Quill staff for “Bald eagles begin winter migration.”
Sanders won third place for his photo package featuring monster trucks from the Toughest Monster Truck Tour, while Dudden won honorable mention for “Let it snow,” a photo package celebrating one of the first snowfalls of winter.
Hess won a third place award for her news series about the Child Advocacy Center published in the weeks before the 2018 Celebrity Dinner.
She also earned an honorable mention for a feature series on the history of the Butler-Parkside House, described by judges as “a fantastic job of looking at the council’s vision compared to their actions, as well as the grassroots efforts to save this house.”
First place awards were also given to Hess in Best Story about History for “MSU professor pens Ozarks history,” a feature about professor Brooks Blevins’ contributions to regional history in academia, and in Best Feature Story for “BreAnna’s journey,” about the life and death of a child with shaken baby syndrome.
A first place award was also given to Quill staff in Best News or Feature Obituary for a piece written about the death of longtime West Plains Schools choir director David Hall.
Langston earned a second place award in Best News Photograph for a picture of a crash that prompted the judges to comment, “These photos are always hard to take, but I think the photographer did a good job making a sensitive image that shows the news of the situation.”
She also took a third place award for a feature story on West Plains resident Sergio Navarrete, “A veteran of two militaries," in the Best Military Story Category.
