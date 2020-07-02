The Hutton Valley School will a host a homemade pie and ice cream social from 4 to 8 p.m. July 4 with live music, hotdogs, hamburgers, bratwurst and homemade desserts. There will be games and activities for children. Food is free, and donations will be accepted. Proceeds benefit Neighborhood Christian Schools, which, starting Aug. 19, will offer affordable classical Christian education to students in kindergarten through fifth grade in a one-room schoolhouse model.
Tuition to the school is determined by a sliding scale and sponsorships will make up the cost difference, say officials.
Schoolhouse renovations are ongoing, they add, and donations are gratefully accepted.
Local political candidates will be in attendance at the pie social and invited to speak briefly at 6 p.m.
Those feeling competitive may bring two of their favorite homemade pies and/or a gallon of homemade ice cream for judging. Those not entering the contest may bring any dessert to share. Pies will be auctioned off.
Hutton Valley School is located at 5098 County Road 2980 in Hutton Valley. From Willow Springs, go east on U.S. 60, turn south on U Highway, then left on County Road 2980.
For more information, call Lynette Thomas at 417-469-5686 or text Ann Hines at 417-855-0150.
