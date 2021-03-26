Between March 12 and March 19, the Wright County health Department reported seven mew cases of coronavirus infection, bringing the total to date to 1,376.
One more death was tallied in that time frame; to date 30 deaths in the county have been attributed to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Five cases are known by to be active, and no one is hospitalized.
The Wright County Health Department has given out 1,263 vaccine doses, and 3,255 county residents are vaccinated, officials report. The number of residents includes those who received their shots from another agency.
More than half, about 58%, of vaccinated county residents are between the ages of 65 and 84, with older residents representing 9% of the county.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 573,487.
Change in past day: 570.
75,000+: St. Louis County.
25,000-49,999: Greene, Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles, St. Louis City.
10,000-24,999: Boone, Buchanan, Jefferson.
5,000-9,999: Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, Joplin, Newton, Pettis, Pulaski, St. Francois.
2,500-4,999: Barry, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Dunklin, Howell, Johnson, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, McDonald, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Saline, Scott, Stoddard, Stone, Taney, Warren, Washington, Webster.
1,000-2,499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Caldwell, Carroll, Cedar, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dallas, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gasconade, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Howard, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Madison, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Ripley, Ste. Genevieve, Texas, Vernon, Wayne, Wright.
500-999: Barton, Carter, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, Gentry, Hickory, Holt, Iron, Maries, Monroe, Oregon, Ozark, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, Sullivan.
Under 500: Atchison, Knox, Mercer, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Worth.
Deaths: 8,435.
Change in past day: 1.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 329,511.
Change in past days: 334.
25,000+: Benton, Pulaski, Washington.
10,000-24,999: Craighead, Faulkner, Garland, Saline, Sebastian.
5,000-9,999: Crawford, Crittenden, Greene, Jefferson, Lonoke, Mississippi, Pope, White.
2,500-4,999: Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Hot Spring, Independence, Jackson, Johnson, Lincoln, Miller, Poinsett, Sevier, St. Francis, Union, Yell.
1,000-2,499: Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Lawrence, Lee, Little River, Logan, Madison, Marion, Ouachita, Phillips, Polk, Randolph, Sharp, Van Buren.
500-999: Cleveland, Dallas, Lafayette, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Perry, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Stone, Woodruff.
Under 500: Calhoun.
Deaths: 5,571.
Change in past day: 11.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.