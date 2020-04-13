Private Graveside Services for Sue Marsh, 84, West Plains, Mo., will be held at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Marsh passed away at 10:28 p.m., Friday, April 10, 2020, at West Vue Nursing Center.
She was born July 11, 1935, in Ozark County, Mo., to John Parker Wheeler and Effie Lawrence Wheeler. On June 25, 1954, she was married at West Plains, Mo., to Reathel Dean Marsh who preceded her in death on Feb. 22, 2008.
Mrs. Marsh had been employed at Kloz Klozet; she enjoyed cooking, making quilts and family gatherings. She was a member of the Curry Street Church of Christ.
She is survived by four children Ronda Owens and husband Ray, Becky Rutledge and husband Rick, Nita Judd and husband Lonnie, and Kelly Marsh; 10 grandchildren Jason Watkins and wife Rhonda, Alicia Watkins, Keith Owens, Kelli Palmer, Brian Judd and wife Courtney, Terry Hammond, Andrea Rothove and husband Jeremiah, Lindsey Murphy and husband Carl, Justin Rutledge and wife Amanda, and Misty Rutledge; 27 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters Betty Brixey and husband Junior, and Emma Lashley and husband, Jim; one brother Johnny Wheeler and wife Sue; two brothers-in-law Jerry Marsh, and Don Marsh and wife Joan; one sister-in-law Janet Parker and husband Darrell; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband Reathel Marsh, one brother Marvin Wheeler, one sister Elva Wheeler, one sister-in-law Mary Beth Marsh, and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Roy and Cecil Marsh preceded her in death.
Mrs. Marsh will in state from 5 until 8 p.m. Monday, April 13 at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shaw Cancer Treatment Center and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
