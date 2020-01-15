Officials with the city of West Plains are warning citizens to be wary of a phone scam.
According to officials, the scammer claims to represent the city of West Plains and demands the recipients of the phone calls pay their electric bills by credit card immediately, or a crew will be sent to shut off.
“Please note, we will never call you for payment over the phone,” said City Clerk Mallory Snodgras. “Report those calls to the police department immediately and do not ever give your credit card information to someone stating to be the city of West Plains.”
“We had three people call us saying they received the same call,” Snodgras explained. “Luckily, they had already paid their electric bills for the month and didn’t pay the scammers.”
West Plains residents who have received such a phone call are urged to call the West Plains Police Department right away at 256-2244.
