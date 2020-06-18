Jasper Leon Wales, age 83, of Koshkonong, Mo., was born Feb. 12, 1937, in Oregon County, Mo., and passed away June 4, 2020, at his home.
Survivors include his son Corey Wales and wife Shelley of Raytown, Mo., a grandson Jackson Wales, numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosalie (Buettner) Wales, and his parents Alvin and Irene Pearl (Grooms) Wales.
Leon was a veteran, having served in the Army. He was president of the Oregon County Farm Bureau for many years, served on numerous other agricultural boards and farmed for over 50 years on his farm in Oregon County.
He was lifelong Christian and was a deacon at the Thayer First Baptist Church. Leon was married for nearly 50 years to Rosalie (Buettner) Wales.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Shiloh (Grand Gulf) Cemetery in Koshkonong, Mo. Arrangements are under the direction of the Clary Funeral Home of Thayer, Mo.
