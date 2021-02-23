A two-vehicle crash caused the death of one man and serious injuries for another at 12:28 p.m. Saturday on Highway 95, 10 miles north of Mtn. Grove in Wright County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. D.A. Huffman with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Kelly L. Hoots, 45, Mtn. Grove, was the driver of a southbound in a 2006 GMC Sierra pickup truck that crossed the center line and struck a northbound 1997 Toyota Camry head-on. Both vehicles came to rest in the east ditch.
Wright County Coroner Ben Hurtt pronounced the driver of the sedan, 84-year-old Franklin D. Lawson, also of Mtn. Grove, dead at 1:15 p.m. at the scene. Lawson was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows Hoots, who was wearing a seat belt, was flown by helicopter to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
Cpl. Huffman was assisted at the scene by Tpr. R.D. Crewse.
Lawson’s death marks the eighth traffic fatality in the nine-county Troop G area for 2021, compared to four during the same time frame last year.
