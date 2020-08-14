Alex Kentner, Freedom Barber Company, West Plains has partnered with Gravel Ridge Community Church (8807 County Road 2960, Mountain View, MO) to bring you free back to school haircuts. Alex along with some friends, Ty Porter, Porter's Barbershop, Cabool, and a few others will be at Gravel Ridge Community Church August 15th, 2020 starting at 8am to 11am and then from 1pm to 4pm.
Bring your kiddos to get a haircut and pass the message along to your friends and family. If you have any questions contact Pastor Donald Fisher at 417-247-1854
