Public offices including West Plains City Hall, the Howell County Courthouse and office building on court square, and post offices will be closed for the Veterans Day holiday Monday.
No interruption is expected to the West Plains Daily Quill’s mail delivery, as there is no paper published on Mondays.
West Plains trash service customers whose waste is normally picked up Mondays will have their trash collected Tuesday. No other routes will be affected.
