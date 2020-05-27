Florence Neal

Graveside services for Florence Louise Neal, 89, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Neal passed away at 10:08 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, surrounded by family.
She was born Dec. 27, 1930, at Davenport, Iowa, to Willard Livingston and Hannah LaGrange. On Aug. 9, 1947, she was married at Davenport, Iowa, to Charles William Neal, who preceded her in death on July 22, 2002. Florence attended Old Tyme Full Gospel Church. She enjoyed family, sewing, cooking, antique malls and a good chocolate malt. Florence will be remembered for her strong will, welcoming home and the endless love for her family.
She is survived by one daughter Christine Tharp and husband Buck; 11 grandchildren Jason Adolphson and wife Katherine, Felicia Adolphson, Eric Adolphson, Jennifer Eytcheson and husband William, Tamara Bogan and husband Jeremy, Kyle Adolphson and wife Anne, Lucas Adolphson and wife Chelsea, Sean Adolphson and wife Erica, Quintin Adolphson, Meghan Johnson and husband Mike and Justin Adolphson; and many great-grandchildren.
Her parents, stepfather Jack Jackson, husband, one daughter Carol, one son-in-law Roger Adolphson, two grandchildren Christopher and Gabriel, and her siblings Robert, Jackie, Evelyn and Lois preceded her in death.
Mrs. Neal lay in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Tuesday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to West Plains Senior Citizens Center and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 W. Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
