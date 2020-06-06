The West Plains City Council will hold a special session at 3:30 p.m. Monday to review election results and swear in Councilman-elect Johnny Murrell.
Appointments will be made of council members to library, veterans, park and civic center boards, the Planning & Zoning Commission, and to the position of Mayor Pro Tem.
Also on the agenda are the appointment of officers and approval of appraiser, review appraisal and title work contracts for the city's detention basins project.
