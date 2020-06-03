With summer fast approaching, Westlake Ace Hardware stores throughout the nation are gearing up to host their annual fan drive benefitting The Salvation Army. The fan drive will be held June 4 through 21 and includes the West Plains store on Mitchell Road.
During the drive, customers are asked to donate by rounding up their purchase at the register. All donations go toward buying new box fans to go toward the Salvation Army. Westlake will kick off the fan drive Thursday with a donation of 625 fans.
This is the 14th year Westlake has raised money for fans. Last year, customers donated more than $78,000, equating to 5,700 fans given to the Salvation Army for distribution to fellow citizens.
“The Salvation Army Fan Drive gives our friends and neighbors a way to keep cool and comfortable this summer. Especially now, with so many people in need, it’s an honor to sponsor this program and positively impact lives. I encourage everyone, if they are able, to donate,” said Joe Jeffries, president and CEO of Westlake Ace Hardware.
“With so many Americans facing unexpected hardship this year, we must work together more than ever before to face challenges like summer heat,” said Dale Bannon, The Salvation Army Secretary for National Community Relations and Development. “We cannot thank Westlake Hardware enough for coming alongside us on this incredible partnership fan drive.”
Donations to the fan drive can be made at any Westlake Ace, Buikema’s Ace or Ace Hardware of Raleigh, NC stores. If customers prefer to donate online, they may do so at westlakehardware.com/fandrive. All donations, both in-store and online, stay in the local community, said officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.