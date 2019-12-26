Barbara Jean Gorden, 84, West Plains. Died at 2:27 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Ozarks Medical Center, West Plains. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two arrests made in case of July thefts of UTVs from Heritage Tractor
- Dairy barn gutted by fire; farm family goes on
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Natural State Jackpot' game
- Alderman charged with arson after council agrees to lease building to county
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Natural State Jackpot' game
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game
- What's Going on in Howell County
- Two W.P. teens injured in crash
- Death at Joplin storage facility investigated as a homicide
- Howell County Sheriff
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 26
-
Dec 26
-
Dec 26
-
Dec 26
-
Dec 26
-
Dec 26
-
Dec 27
-
Dec 27
-
Dec 28
-
Dec 28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.