A private burial for Anita Heflin, 64, West Plains, Mo., will be held at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Heflin passed away at 9:07 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Phelps Health, Rolla, Mo.
She was born April 4, 1956, at Rockford, Ill., to Irvin Hickman and Amelia Alfaro Hickman.
Anita attended school at Koshkonong and graduated from West Plains High School with the Class of 1974.
After graduation she moved to St. Louis, Mo., where she worked at Farmers Home Administration for several years. In 1977 she began a new adventure and moved to Albuquerque, N.M. During her time spent in St. Louis and Albuquerque, she met many people and made lifelong friendships. Anita returned home to her farm near West Plains to be closer to her parents in 1987. On Nov. 18, 1989, she was married at Township Line Church to Steve Heflin, who preceded her in death on Sept. 10, 2012.
Anita loved animals and spent many years raising miniature horses; she also enjoyed working in her yard, traveling, going to casinos, reading, playing games and spending time with her friends. Anita was a loving, courageous and giving person, often helping others silently or giving shelter and offering assistance to those in need. She was loved by many and her presence will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her companion and caregiver Max Benavidez and many friends, including her chosen sister, Missi Johnson.
Her parents, husband, several aunts and uncles and a special cousin and friend Terri Senger preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to West Plains Regional Animal Shelter and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
