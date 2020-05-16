Richards School Board members will meet in regular monthly session at 6 a.m. Thursday in the school boardroom.
Following administrative reports, items on the agenda include the selection of an auditor, approval of the student handbook, a presentation on summer school and establishment of the June board meeting date.
A closed session will be held to discuss legal and employment matters. Board members will return to open session before adjourning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.