The first babies born in 2021 at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston and Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mtn. Home, Ark., are both girls.
Elizabeth Grace Watkins took the honors as the first baby born at Texas County Memorial Hospital in 2021, arriving at 12:40 p.m. on Friday, New Year’s Day.
Baby Elizabeth is the daughter of Reina Watkins of Houston, and she joins her big sister, 2-year old Allison, in the Watkins home.
Dr. Tricia Benoist, physician at the TCMH Medical Complex in Houston, delivered baby Elizabeth, she was 8 pounds, 1 ounce and 21 ½ inches long.
Reese and Lana Bucher, representatives of the TCMH Auxiliary, presented gifts and gift certificates for Elizabeth and her family after her birth. Businesses across Texas county donated the gifts to celebrate the arrival of the first child born at TCMH in 2021.
The first baby of the year born at Baxter Regional is Josephine Michelle Zorman, daughter of Dalton and Anna Zorman.
Josephine was born 8:34 p.m. Sunday, weighing 6 pounds, 1 ounce, and measuring 20.5 inches. She was delivered by Dr. Maureen Flowers of the Baxter Regional Comprehensive Women’s Clinic.
