Mary Eldringhoff

Funeral services for Mary Edith Eldringhoff, 93, Pomona, Mo., were held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, in the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Eldringhoff passed away at 10:05 p.m. Thursday, May 15, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Mo.
She was born March 16, 1927, at Independence, Iowa, to Lester L. Angelow and Leola M. Halstead Angelow. On Feb. 4, 1949, she was married at Mt. Vernon, Mo., to Claude Alexander Eldringhoff, who preceded her in death on Feb. 3, 2009. She loved her family, especially her grandkids, and enjoyed gardening and canning.
Mrs. Eldringhoff was a Christian and was a member of Antioch Church.
She is survived by three children Brenda Bunch, Roy Eldringhoff and wife Donna, and Karen Quertermous; eight grandchildren Mindy Bunch Taylor and husband\ Michael, David Bunch and wife Jenny, Joey Eldringhoff, Heather Coleman and husband Eric, Tyma Eldringhoff, Shaun Quertermous, Samantha Williams and husband John and Sheila Blankley and husband Chad; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Her parents, husband and son-in-law Keith Quertermous preceded her in death.
Mrs. Eldringhoff lay in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Sunday at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial was held in the Howell Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 W. Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
