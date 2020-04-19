A man from Hardy, Ark., died of injuries suffered when an SUV struck his all-terrain vehicle at 5:36 p.m. Thursday on Highway 175 north of Hardy in Sharp County, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Cpl. Moye Hawkins with Troop B in Newport, Ark., reported Udell F. Simmons, 86, was on a south-facing 2011 Polaris ATV, next to his mailbox on the north side of the road. The crash occurred when a southbound 2011 Ford Escape with an unknown driver struck the passenger side of Simmons’ vehicle as it attempted to cross the road.
This fatality marks the 129th traffic fatality in Arkansas for 2020, compared to 114 during the same time frame last year.
