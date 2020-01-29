Focaccia originated as a hearth-baked flatbread along the northern shores of the Mediterranean Sea long before the beginnings of the Roman Empire. If you are unfamiliar with it, think of it as the first thick-crust pizza bread, though it was and still is also used as a dipping bread for soups and stews. This week, West Plains Area Farmers Market (WPAFM) is pleased to highlight Yumi Jolliff’s delicious and popular modern focaccia.
Yumi, co-owner of Jolliff Farm in West Plains, and a vendor of WPAFM for over six years, has been seriously baking breads for more than ten years, having first learned the art of bread making from her husband, Mark, a longtime resident of West Plains.
She found baking was something she could do at home when her children were small, and that she really enjoyed. Her artisan breads are baked each market morning before the market opens so her customers get them at their freshest. If you come early, they’ll still be warm.
Her artisan breads are well-known for their freshness and outstanding flavors, and among these, Yumi’s award-winning focaccia breads are especially sought-after by market visitors, vendors and area residents.
Yumi makes her focaccia without any oil or sugar and achieves a unique sourdough flavor through a fermentation process. She tops her focaccia with an array of ingredients including olives, garlic, sage, rosemary, various cheeses, mushrooms, jalapenos and many other toppings. If you like pizza, you’ll love her focaccia and like a pizza, if you place an order in advance, she’ll make it just the way you like it.
You will also find fresh, locally grown organic cool weather vegetables, non-GMO eggs, raw unfiltered honey, USDA inspected pasture-fed beef, cured smoked pork products, homemade preserves, jams, jellies, syrups and specialty butters, granola trail mix, homemade frozen soups, freshly baked pies, assorted sweet treats and other food items at the market.
Nonedible items include ornaments and decorations, creative crochet items for home and personal use, handcrafted wood-carved items and unique knives, custom T-shirts, slate turkey calls, box calls and mouth calls, handmade money clips, custom-made jewelry, colorful bowl cozies and more.
The indoor markets are held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in the large and warm Trillium Trust Community Center room at East Towne Village, 1380 Bill Virdon Boulevard, less than half a mile east of the Civic Center and across the street from Dollar General.
Trillium Trust Community Center is between Wages Brewing Company and Taproom and the Howell County University Extension’s office located on the Bill Virdon Boulevard stretch of Business U.S. 63. Enterprise Rent-A-Car is also located at the bustling East Towne Village business center.
To contact the market call or text 417-259-4325, email wpafarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit WestPlainsAreaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
