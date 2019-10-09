The West Plains Economic Development Corporation will hold its monthly meeting 6 p.m. Thursday in West Plains Public Library Community Room.
Economic Development Director David Bossemeyer will give his monthly report during the meeting.
A financial report, old business and new business are also on the agenda to be discussed.
The next meeting will be Nov. 14.
