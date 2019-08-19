Ronnie Edward Carrell, 63, West Plains. Died Friday, Aug. 16, at his home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Frances Platts, 89, West Plains, formerly of Mammoth Spring, Ark. Died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Brooke Haven Healthcare, West Plains. Carter Funeral Home, Thayer.
Granville Newton Nichols, 88, Winona. Died at 10:38 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, in West Plains. Yarber Mortuary, Winona.
Emma Jean Jefferies, 92, St. Charles, formerly of Koshkonong. Died Saturday, Aug. 17, at her home. Carter Funeral Home, Thayer.
Shannon Marie Bradshaw, 42, West Plains. Died at 10:20 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in West Plains. Yarber Mortuary, Winona.
Stanley L. Bunch, 58, Willow Springs. Died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in West Plains. Willow Funeral Home, Willow Springs.
Cailey Elizabeth Stowers, 17, Thayer. Died at 12:16 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in West Plains. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Gary J. Cross, 78, West Plains. Died at 9:44 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at his home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
