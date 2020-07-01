Officials at Missouri State University-West Plains will offer a new scholarship to high school graduates who participated in the university’s dual credit program.
The Advantage Scholarship is a one-time scholarship that rewards the academic achievement of dual-credit seniors who graduated this past May or June. It is designed to help them transition to college in these challenging times, officials said.
“The scholarship was created in an effort to help graduating students who have been in our dual credit program,” said Dr. Michael Orf, assistant dean of academic affairs. “These are challenging times, and we want to provide some extra support to students as they transition to Missouri State University-West Plains.”
Students who completed nine or more credit hours through MSU-WP’s dual credit program with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher will automatically receive a $300 scholarship when they apply for admission by Aug. 1. The funds will be divided equally between the 2020 fall semester and 2021 spring semester, officials said.
No scholarship application is required, as the funds will be awarded to all who are eligible, they added.
For more information about the scholarship, contact the MSU-WP financial aid office at 255-7243.
