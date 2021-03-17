A graveside service for Paul David Ryan, 67, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Gospel Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Ryan passed away at 7:38 p.m. Jan. 21, 2021, at his home.
He was born Oct. 30, 1953, in St. Louis, Mo., to Bobby Ryan and Maxine Brewer. On Dec. 16, 1978, he was united in marriage to Dorothy Marie Williams. Paul was baptized at Mammoth Spring Church of Christ and was attending Pomona Church of Christ.
He loved to hunt, fish and tinker with old cars and trucks.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy, of the family home; six children Tracey, David, Shana, Misty, April and Billy; 13 grandchildren Cordell, Taylor, Cheyanne, Deekan, Lilly, Jaycee, Katlyn, Chase, Jeffory, Kerztyn, Dalton, Austin and Cora; one great-grandchild Henry; one brother Bobby Ryan; four sisters-in-law Jaylene Ryan, Nancy Langston, Marsha Harris and Carrie Porter; three brothers-in-law Sam Langston, George Harris and Dale Porter; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents, stepfather Golden Brewer, one daughter Lateresa Samples and one niece Amanda Ryan preceded him in death.
