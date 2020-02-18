Graveside services for William Roark, 79, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Stuart Union Cemetery with Johnny Roark, Charles Roark and Randy Ward officiating under the direction of Carter Funeral Home, West Plains.
He was born the son of the late Albert Roark and Edna Ruth Smith Roark on March 8, 1940, in Koshkonong, Mo., and died Feb. 16, 2020, in West Plains, Mo.
He was united in marriage Oct. 11, 1958, in West Plains, Mo. to Mary VanWort.
He is survived by his wife Mary VanWort Roark, of the home, West Plains, Mo.; three children Mary Louise Carlock, West Plains, Mo., Laura Brazeal and husband Dwayne, state of Virginia, and Garnette Whisenhunt and husband Rick, Versailles, Mo.; one sister Darlis Roark Vincent and husband Jimmy, West Plains; 10 grandchildren Angel, Amber, Eric, Christina, Erin, Charles, Amanda, Kimberly, Jennifer and Marabeth; 21 great-grandchildren James, Anin, Madison, Aydin, Alora, Ethin, Austin, Bodie, Megan, Mason, Tristin, Wyatt, Rya, Gabe, Heilo, Ashton, Joclynn, Alexus, Luna, Capris and Jaxon. He was preceded in death by his parents, one son William Roark, one brother Hubert Roark, one niece Darlis Lynn Green, one grandson Keagan Lee Collins and two great-grandchildren Clayton Cole Cobb and Milo Russell.
He worked for the Missouri Conservation Department for 39 1/2 years as a forest district assistant. He was very proud of his Cherokee ancestry heritage. He served in the National Guards for 10 years.
Memorial contributions may be made to Riverways Hospice or the Moody Fire Department First Responders and can be left at the funeral home.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Carter Funeral Home, Inc., West Plains. Burial will be in Stuart Union Cemetery, Howell County, Mo. under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains.
