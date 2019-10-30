Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) was awarded primary stroke certification by Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Program (HFAP), the nation’s original independent accreditation program. The certification confirms that the multidisciplinary stroke team at OMC provides high-quality care as determined by an independent, external process of evaluation.
“Ozarks Medical Center clearly demonstrates a commitment to quality and patient safety,” said Meg Gravesmill, CEO of AAHHS, HFAP’s nonprofit parent company. “We base our decision on the findings of an extensive and thorough onsite review of the HFAP primary stroke certification against standards for organizational operations and clinical services that drive patient safety and continuous quality improvement. OMC has earned the distinction of HFAP certification through its performance in successfully meeting those standards.”
“We’re proud to achieve this prestigious certification,” said OMC President and CEO Tom Keller. “Earning HFAP primary stroke certification is a significant achievement that recognizes our commitment to providing outstanding care to our patients and our community.”
OMC’s multidisciplinary stroke team is made up of nurses, physicians, neurologists, ambulance services, therapists and Emergency Department personnel who respond to stroke.
Stroke is an emergency where every minute counts. People need to be aware and call 911.
The signs of stroke are easy to remember using the acronym F.A.S.T.: Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty and Time to call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.