A total of 255 students will receive degrees from Missouri State University-West Plains for the 2020 academic year.
In addition, 62 students will be eligible to receive degrees through Missouri State University-Springfield graduate and undergraduate programs. Some of those degrees are available through the Missouri State Outreach program on the West Plains campus.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, university officials will not be able to recognize graduates at the previously scheduled May 16 commencement ceremony.
Instead, the graduates will be recognized during commencement ceremonies at 10 a.m. Aug. 8, at the West Plains Civic Center.
More details about that ceremony will be released at a later date, and campus officials noted it is contingent on state and federal public health requirements in place on the date the ceremony is scheduled.
Members of the 2020 graduating class, their hometowns and the degrees they will be receiving are listed below:
Associate of Arts in Child & Family Development
ARKANSAS
Mtn. Home: Nicole Victoria Brakebill
Associate of Arts in Criminology
MISSOURI
Cabool: Paula Clarice Coleman.
Poplar Bluff: Tracy L. Armiger.
Associate of Arts in General Studies
ARKANSAS
Gassville: Hannah Michelle Grogan.
Mammoth Spring: Erin Dawn Risner.
FLORIDA
Jacksonville: Mikaela R. Deeds.
MISSOURI
Alton: Haley Jo Kernodle, Ambrosia Dawn Palmer, Gabriel W. Trobaugh.
Ava: April Nicole Welsh.
Bakersfield: Shala Grace Foster, Michael Jolynn Hall.
Buffalo: Kaitlyn Obernuefemann.
Cabool: Joseph Haden Ball, Sydnee Debra Frisbee, Olivia Kay Gray, Jim Listopad, Jessica Marie Rhodes.
Caulfield: Erica Nicole Puckett.
Dora: Mariah Paige Braswell.
Eminence: Kasey Lynn Wood.
Houston: Taylor Dawn Chipps, Demi LyNae Aleda Creek.
Licking: Jeremy Chase Falterman.
Mansfield: Shyanne Bishop, Micheal Patrick Rainwater.
Mtn. Grove: Keelie Kalamity Allen, Jace D. Hutsell, Breanna Hope Lane, Michelle Danielle Mikel, Robyn N. Rhodes.
Mtn. View: Amanda Jewel Farris, Angelina Michelle Herold, Melissa G. Pruett, Rachel R. Randolph, Sara Ashley Schulz, Dallas Rae Schweighauser, Cassandra Mae Sullivan, Rhonda Kay Sullivan, Anthony Shayne Weisbrod, Megan Dawn Zitter.
Norwood: Brittney Shay Bauer, Ronald William Queen.
Pomona: Ashley Marie Collins, Cailynne Shay Henry, Jason Tyler Osborn, Ryan James Tompkins.
Pottersville: Ellie Jo Walker.
Squires: Jordan Rae Hinrichs.
Summersville: Belinda Renee' Gaston.
Tecumseh: Kailyn Juanita Corbin.
Thayer: Jett M. Haven, Darcy Blair Mainprize, Barbara M. Mustion, Taylor Anne Smith.
Verona: Emily Kirstin Moore.
West Plains: Samantha Lynn Ball, Allie B. Barnes, Addison Lynn Brunson, Teresa Michelle Cagle, Lana Maria Alysea Church, Robert Joseph Clubb, Elizabeth Jane Copeland, David Christopher Crosser, Breana Renae Davis, Ashley Nicole Dilbeck, Kelsey Loren Draeger, Madison Rachelle Fleetwood, Jensyn Elise Heidy;
Samson Russell Hershenson, Marie Adaline Hicks, Chloe Elisabeth Howell, Lauryn Marissa Jett, Isabel C. Johnson, Myeesha Renee Johnson, Michelle Lindsay Kassoff, Brett Kelley, Avery Lauren Kenslow, Kaylee Nicole Liley, Madison Lynn Luna, Allan Michael McKinzie, Richard James McLain, Elizabeth M. Mitchell;
Tristyn Rae Morgan, Mary Nyambura Mugeki, Kimberly Denise Oaks, Kylie Pingleton, Bailey Paige Priest, Emily Ryan, Justice Nichole Stanley, Krystal M. Tharp, Kendra McCole Thompson, Kanen T. Watson, Kelsi Lynn Watson, Lanessa D. Wheeler, Kelly Marie Wiedemann, Dreydan Joe Williams, Aimee Barton Winstead, Cambra Dawn Woods.
Willow Springs: Liliya Yevgenyevna Dudko, Stephen Alexander Hale, Gabriel D. Ivins, Isaac Austin Lee, Nicholas Genaro Macchia, Devin Rylee Osborn, Josh Seth Rutledge, Mi Venn, Lacey D. Wake.
Associate of Arts in Health Professions – Physician’s Assistant
MISSOURI
Cabool: Sierra Marie Jarrett.
Willow Springs: Marina Vladimirovna Protsenko.
Associate of Arts in Health Professions – Physical Therapist
MISSOURI
Caulfield: Mary Lynette Deluna.
Associate of Arts in Health Professions – Occupational Therapist
MISSOURI
Alton: Ambrosia Dawn Palmer.
West Plains: Paige Lynnette Rollins.
Associate of Arts in Health Professions – Radiographer
MISSOURI
West Plains: Courtney Logan Lashley, John William Terry.
Associate of Arts in Teaching – Elementary Education
MISSOURI
Cabool: Meagan Nicole Carder.
Caulfield: Melody Beth Meeks.
Mtn. Grove: Chloe Grace Crain.
Pomona: Kianna Lea Rothermich.
Pottersville: Judson Lee Beam.
Rolla: Kennedy Faith Adams.
Salem: Megan Elizabeth Roos.
Thayer: Tiffany Elaine Smith.
West Plains: Emily Secole Harrison, Lindsey Vae Henderson, Logan Ross Herring, Kirk R. Hoffman, Teala Caneylee Mahan, Jason A. Orr, Hannah Shae Watkins, Aaron G Wright
Willow Springs: Brianne Nicole Combs, Andrea Dawn Davis.
Associate of Applied Science in Business – Accounting
MISSOURI
Salem: Krista Lynn Henson.
West Plains: Angelia Lyn Ashberger, Michael James Jewell.
Associate of Applied Science in Business – Entrepreneurship
MISSOURI
Cabool: Susan Elaine Elizabeth Haller.
Associate of Applied Science in Business – Management
MISSOURI
West Plains: Courtney Jean Hensley.
Associate of Applied Science in Child & Family Development
MISSOURI
Ava: MiKaela RyAnne Bristol.
Pomona: Cecilia Christine Malkowski.
West Plains: Kara Beth Halford, Myeesha Renee Johnson, Mikenzie Jo Lambe, Rachael Lauren Wright.
Willow Springs: Alexandra Christine Smith.
Associate of Applied Science in Computer Graphics Programming
MISSOURI
Caulfield: Morgan Lindsey Bledsoe.
Gainesville: Travis B. Hathcock.
Houston: Shaniah Renee Phillips.
West Plains: Jonathon Kevin Petroski.
Willow Springs: Isaac Austin Lee.
Associate of Applied Science in Health Information Technology
MISSOURI
Cabool: Rebecca Annette Utley.
Mtn. View: Hannah Lynn Smith.
West Plains: Jordan Kenneth Ast, Elizabeth Jane Copeland.
Associate of Applied Science in Technology – Advanced Industrial Maintenance
MISSOURI
Birch Tree: Jeffrey Russell Collins.
Associate of Applied Science in Technology – Advanced Manufacturing Technology
MISSOURI
West Plains: Shelby Lane Barton
Associate of Applied Science in Technology – Alternative Energy
MISSOURI
West Plains: Brian David Smolnik.
Associate of Applied Science in Technology – General Technology
MISSOURI
West Plains: Alexander Mason Cochran.
Associate of Science in Agriculture
ARKANSAS
Mammoth Spring: Amanda Dawn White
MISSOURI
Gainesville: Michaela Nicole Silva.
Licking: Sean Douglas Loughridge.
Thayer: Christian Paul Hirsch.
West Plains: Lana Maria Alysea Church, Jarod Tyler Coatney, Michael Dale Knapp, Rachel Lynn Wade.
Associate of Science in Business
MISSOURI
Mtn. View: Devin Austin Michael Hedden.
Summersville: Christen Kallynn Weaver.
Thayer: Courtney Layne Hargrove.
West Plains: Craig Allen Casey, Jarod Tyler Coatney, Alexander Mason Cochran, Tyler Logan Elkins, Abbigail Nichole Harris, Isrrael Jimenez, Jacob Randall Miller, Jayden Evan Wiley.
Willow Springs: Cynthia Bernice Peak.
Associate of Science in Pre-Engineering
MISSOURI
Houston: Emmett Wesley Monks.
Mansfield: Noah Eugene Taylor.
Mtn. View: Kyle Lee Martin.
Associate of Science in Nursing
ARKANSAS
Mammoth Spring: Erin Dawn Risner.
MISSOURI
Alton: Haley Jo Kernodle, Mary Paige Marty, Delaney Cheyenne Schwartz, Cory Wayne Simmons.
Birch Tree: Brandy Nicole Underwood, Johonna R. Walkup.
Caulfield: Shelly Pauline Durham, Alyssa J. Ehrhart.
Eminence: Kimberly Dawn Counts.
Gainesville: Amanda Nicole Possehl.
Mtn. Grove: Robyn N. Rhodes.
Mtn. View: Amanda Jewel Farris, Megan Dawn Zitter.
Pomona: Cailynne Shay Henry.
Pottersville: Bucky John Rodriguez.
West Plains: Allie B. Barnes, Amanda Leigh Brotherton, Hailey Brianna Bunch, Teresa Michelle Cagle, Emma Nicole Pingleton Carter, Meaghan LaVonne Collins, Autumn Lea Davis, Emma Rae Denton, Ashley Nicole Dilbeck, Alison LeAnn Eckert, Sara Catherine Hathcock;
Corey Lee Jones, Taylor Renee Knoche, Howard E Mainprize, Crystal Maree Moore, Alexis Nicole Neal, Kimberly Denise Hainey-Oaks, Renee Dawn Roper, Kaylee Hope Spradlin, Lanessa D. Wheeler, Dreydan Joe Williams, Aimee Barton Winstead.
Willow Springs: Angela Dawn Groga, Lacey Danyel Wake.
