Owen R. Dobbs, 25, and Rebecca J. Brandon, 34, both of Ava, died of injuries suffered in a car crash at 1:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 5, 5 miles north of Ava in Douglas County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. D. J. Johnson, with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported driver Dobbs and passenger Brandon, were northbound in a 2001 Toyota Solara that tried to pass two vehicles, traveled off the left side of the road, became airborne and struck a tree. Both were not wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
The report shows both were pronounced dead at the scene at 2:04 p.m. by Douglas County Coroner Rick Miller.
Cpl. Johnson was assisted at the scene by Msgt. B.L. Gruben, Sgt. S.R. Richardson, Sgt. L.S. Elliot, Cpl. N.J. Britt, Ava Rural Fire Department and Ava Ambulance.
The deaths mark the 21st and 22nd traffic fatalities in the nine-county Troop G area for 2020, compared to 14 during the same time frame last year.
