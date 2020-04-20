Purna Roberts

Private graveside service for Purna Mae Roberts, 86, West Plains, Mo., will be held at Clear Springs Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Roberts passed away 2:55 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, at NHC Healthcare.
She was born Feb. 22, 1934, at Broken Arrow, Okla., to Charley Everett Pitcock and Leila Ellen Beard Pitcock. Purna graduated from West Plains High School with the Class of 1953. On July 8, 1954, she was married at Salem, Ark., to John Henry Roberts Sr., who preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 1991. Mrs. Roberts enjoyed doing crafts and was proud of her education. She was a member of the Central Church of Christ, West Plains, Mo.
She is survived by eight children Glenda Brooks, John Roberts Jr. and wife Judy, Everett Wayne Roberts, Jack Roberts and wife Greta, Patricia Birdsong and husband Roger, Wesley Roberts and wife Marcie, Brenda Miller and husband Tommy and Connie Roberts; 34 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law Betty Davis and Mona Anglin; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents; husband; two daughters Sharon Graham and Janice Roberts; four grandsons Christopher Roberts and Dalton, Dylan and Jason Kuhlman; one brother Everett Pitcock Sr.; and three sisters Bonnie Burnley, Gertrude Gregory and Norma Grisham preceded her in death.
Mrs. Roberts will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Wednesday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Clear Springs Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 W. Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
