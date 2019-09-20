A reception for outgoing Ozark Action Director Bryan Adcock will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Ozark Action facility, 710 E. Main St. in West Plains.
Adcock is departing Ozark Action as its executive director to take the role of Southern Missouri Community Health Center CEO effective Sept. 30. Current health center CEO Pat Richards is retiring after 14 years.
The reception for Adcock will immediately precede committee meetings.
The Ozark Action Board of Directors Nominating Committee will meet first at 5:40 p.m. to discuss and make recommendations for Douglas and Wright county low-income representatives, and Howell, Oregon and Wright private sector representatives.
In addition officer nominations will be discussed.
Past President Terril Shull, who resigned from the board this month, had served in that role since September 2016, and past Secretary Patricia J. Mares, who also resigned from the board this month, had served since September 2017.
Vice President Raymond Gross has served in his role since September 2016 and Treasurer Randall Combs, whose term is completed, has served since January 2017.
At 6 p.m. the Ozarks Community Development Corporation (OCDC) will meet to hear a financial report, approve bank account status and hear updates on property management.
The Ozark Action Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. to hear updates from the committees as well as Head Start, Public Housing and Workforce Investment.
New business will include the annual election of officers, Rural Local Initiatives Support Corporation funding application, Victims of Crime Act and a Community Services Block Grant. The board will also discuss the disposition of equipment or property and November and December holiday hours.
Under old business, the board will move into closed session to discuss property updates, including the Ozark Action purchase of a house at 919 Grace Ave. in West Plains, Head Start locations and OCDC property.
In other business, the board will discuss personnel matters in another closed session and then resume open session to appoint an interim executive director to take over for Adcock, whose last day at Ozark Action is Friday.
All three meetings will be held in the Building 2 conference room. The public is invited to attend.
