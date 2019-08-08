There are a lot of things that make Thrivent Financial different, says financial associate Eric Gibson, but possibly the biggest thing is the company’s mission to help Christians manage their money wisely so that they may live generously.
Thrivent, 1392 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains, is a nonprofit, membership-owned diversified financial services organization that serves Christians and their families, said Gibson. Its primary task is helping members “be wise with money so they can live more content, confident and generous lives,” he explained.
Gibson is the only Thrivent agent in West Plains, though there are others across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. The West Plains storefront opened in 2014 in East Towne Village, originally in the space that now houses the Community Foundation of the Ozarks’ regional office. In late 2017, it moved a few doors down to the south end of East Towne Village to better accommodate member customers.
“There are so many things that make Thrivent unique,” said Gibson. “We’re on a mission to help Christians be wise with money and live generously. I value the opportunity to work with people no matter where they are on their journey, whether it’s assisting them with funds they’ve already saved or helping them plan for the unexpected. I’m passionate about giving people the tools they need to make financial decisions that reflect their faith and values.”
Gibson specializes as a Thrivent financial associate in investments; retirement income planning; savings, estate and education funding strategies; insurance; and Medicare supplement insurance.
“I’m always looking for ways to serve alongside our members, whether it’s assisting my congregation in assembling care kits for the homeless or helping organize a fundraiser for someone in need,” said Gibson, illustrating his part in helping Thrivent, a 100-year-old fraternal benefit society, to help its members and others give back to the community.
To learn more about how Thrivent members make a difference, visit www.livegenerously.com/#programs.
Thrivent Financial serves 2 million members Xcompany with $134 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2018.
Thrivent Financial’s business hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment. To learn more, call 204-5456, email eric.gibson@thrivent.com, visit connect.thrivent.com/eric-gibson or follow @eric.gibson.thrivent on Facebook.
