The West Plains Daily Quill office will will close at 3 p.m. Thursday, Christmas Eve, and will remain closed until 8 a.m. Dec. 28 in recognition of the Christmas holiday.
There will be no paper on Christmas Day; publication will resume Dec. 26.
The Quill office will also close at 3 p.m. New Year’s Eve and remain closed until 8 a.m. Jan. 4. No paper will be published on New Year’s Day.
City of West Plains offices will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, as well as New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
For both weeks trash normally picked up Mondays and Tuesdays will be picked up on Mondays, while pickups typically made Wednesdays and Thursdays will take place on Tuesdays, and Friday pickups will be made on Wednesdays.
The Solid Waste Transfer Station and Recycling facility will be closed Thursdays and Fridays for the two weeks.
Howell County offices will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, open for regular business hours Dec. 28 through 31, and then closed New Year’s Day.
