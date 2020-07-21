Linda Snethern was born Nov. 7, 1944, in Bell, Mo., and passed away May 11, 2020, during a time marked by pandemic.
She was married with five children: Danny Snethern, Donald Snethern, Sandra Kay, Peggy Sue and Ronnie Dean.
She is survived by Donald Snethern, Sandra Kay, Peggy Sue and Ronny Dean; grandchildren Kaylee, Hannah, Cody, Danny Joe, Don Jr. Kimberly Dawn, Heather Ann and Amanda Russell, recently reunited with her dad Donald after 22 years, with her son Bryce; and great-granddaughters Kinley and Layla.
On Aug. 1, a memorial celebration will be held in Linda’s hometown of Bell.
Linda’s stolen vehicle is recovered, as of now, thanks to the West Plains Police Department and Howell County Sheriff’s Department, proof that good news can happen at a bad time.
