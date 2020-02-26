A celebration of life service for Vesta Thompson, 98, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Thompson passed away peacefully at 8:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at West Vue Nursing Center.
She was born April 25, 1921, in Oregon County, Mo., to Randle Jolliff and Ida Nichols Jolliff. On Dec. 22, 1938, she was married at Alton, Mo., to Charles LeRoy Thompson, who preceded her in death on Feb. 22, 1989.
In her early life, Mrs. Thompson earned the distinction as an All-Star Volleyball player at the Thomasville High School. During their early years of marriage, Vesta and Charles owned and operated the County Line Country Store and before her retirement, Vesta worked at various retail and office jobs in West Plains, including A. W. Landis Abstract Company, Howell County clerk’s office and West Plains Savings & Loan.
She was a member of the Elk Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where she was a longtime youth Sunday School Teacher and the church’s pianist.
She is survived by her son Ron Thompson and wife Joyce, West Plains, Mo.; two grandchildren Travis Thompson, Overland Park, Kan., and Kimberly Bontrager and husband Justyn, West Plains; one special brother-in-law Benny Barham; one sister-in-law Marilee Jolliff; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband, and her sisters and brothers Bertha Walker, Berta Frazier, Barbara Barham, Marilyn Hood, Clyda Henbest, Lloyd Jolliff and Wayne Jolliff preceded her in death.
Mrs. Thompson will lie in state from 4 until 9 p.m. Thursday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. Friday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. A private burial will be in the Elk Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Elk Creek Cemetery and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
