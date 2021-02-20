Dwight Truman Combs was born Aug. 16, 1941, in Jobe, Mo., the son of Floyd Combs and Amanda Williams Combs, and departed this life on Feb. 8, 2021.
He was united in marriage on May 19, 1961, to Linda Boren.
Truman was preceded in death by his twin sons Mitchell David and Mark Kevin; his parents Floyd and Amanda Combs; five brothers Glen, Harris, Clifford, Benny and Bill; two infant brothers; and two sisters Helen Bray and Madge Roach.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Linda Combs of the family home; three sons Scott (Kim) of Piedmont, Mo., Darin of Scottsdale Ariz., and Dalin of the family home; one sister Pat Wynn of Alton, Mo.; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; other relatives; and many friends.
Truman graduated from Alton High School with the class of 1959. He honorably served in the United States Navy for four years. After his military career, Truman worked for the Missouri State Water Patrol, retiring after 27 years.
He was a Christian and a member of the Thayer Church of Christ. He loved his church family and always had a desire to be a help to others.
Truman will truly be missed by his family and all that knew him.
Funeral services for Dwight Truman Combs will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at the Carter Funeral Home Chapel in Thayer, Mo., with Travis Quertermous officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Paragould Children’s Home. Donations may be left at Carter Funeral Home.
A private burial will be in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Alton, Mo., with services under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc. in Thayer, Mo.
