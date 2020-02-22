Alton High School 2nd quarter honor rolls
REGULAR HONOR ROLL
Seventh grade: John Corporal, Braden Deckard, McKierra Haddock, Devin Harrington, Tristan Littles, Landen Ray, Jaiden Sisco, Katie Smith, Andrew Trantham and Connor Warnock.
Eighth grade: Thomas Bettis, Landon Chavis, Marcus Cockrum, Cole German, River Haddock, Jozalynne Hurst, Karizma Hurst, Kendra Infranca, Evin Montgomery, Renee Nash, Amanda-Rose Sunbury, Paige Walters and Brenden Weyland.
Freshmen: Landon Huckabee, Dylan Joyce, Christina Kemper, Cory Miller, Jayden Mock, Rylan Steele, Amy Wilson and Nathan Winters.
Sophomores: Harty Howell, Christian Orr, Courtney Sharp, Chanler Sisco and Aylana Zimmer.
Juniors: Blake Barton, Madison Erickson, Cainan Heck, Cason Kinder, Emily Lastinger, Jed Montgomery, Ben Oesch, Kayla Pearson and Devan Watkins.
Seniors: Garrett Bates, Lauren Bell, Jessica Brumbaugh, Ryder Clark, Drew Clary, Hailey Cook, Darci Elliott, Haley Gonzales, Colby Kernodle, Andrew Morrison, Zackery Pettes, Makaylah Roberts, Daniel Smith and Shelby Watkins.
SCHOLASTIC HONOR ROLL
Seventh grade: Jaylee Reese, Callie Steele and Shaylee Tucker.
Eighth grade: Jennah Holman, McKenzie Smith, Gracetyn Warren and Maggie Warren.
Freshmen: Hudson Hollis and Gunna Kennedy.
Sophomores: Shalen Hollis, Jace Reese, Kaitlyn Ruddy, Anna Shields and Candice Sterner.
Juniors: Lexton Haddock, Breeann Raffaelli and Mya Shields.
Seniors: Ashley Barton, McKenzie Bettis, Myles Cockrum, Misty Johnson, Hayley Sisco and Garrett Wilcox.
PRINCIPAL’S HONOR ROLL
Seventh grade: Alee Willard.
Freshman: Cortney Goans.
Sophomore: Autumn Parrott.
Seniors: Jessica Campbell, Cordell Hufstedler and Andrea VonAllmen.
