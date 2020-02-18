Wilbern Hicks

Funeral services for Wilbern Eugene Hicks, 79, Springfield, Mo., formerly of West Plains, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Hicks passed away 11:17 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Cox Medical Center South, Springfield, Mo.
He was born Sept. 24, 1940, at Belle, Mo., to Floyd Hicks and Nova Counts Hicks Cox. On April 11, 1972, he was married at Birch Tree, Mo., to Eileen Scott.
Mr. Hicks was a veteran, having served with the United States Army. Before his retirement, he worked at Marathon Electric. He enjoyed fishing and loved his family and helping people. Mr. Hicks was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife Eileen Hicks, of the family home; five children Will Hicks and wife Sue, Pevely, Mo., Jennifer Porterhouse and husband Thomas, Hillsboro, Mo., Emma Jean Harrington, Bismarck, Mo., Eddie Hicks and wife Patricia, Springfield, Mo., and Michael Hicks and wife, Elizabeth, Huntsville, Texas; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two sisters Sharon Gould and husband James, Mtn. View, Mo., and Phyllis Brown and husband Harold, Eldon, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents, stepfather Lester Cox, two sisters Anna Carpenter and Barbara Tune, one grandson Justin Clark and two nephews David Carpenter and Joey Rhine preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. Thursday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Howell Valley Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Howell Valley Cemetery and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
