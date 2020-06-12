The West Plains Police Department has announced the promotions of three officers, who have all achieved the rank of corporal.
“Promotions are always difficult when you have so many great employees,” said Police Chief Stephen Monticelli. All three of the promotions take effect Sunday.
Officer Joshua Wichowski is being promoted to corporal/field training officer.
Cpl.Wichowski has been with the West Plains Police Department since 2019 when he was hired as an officer; he served as an officer for the Springfield, Fla., Police Department prior to coming to West Plains.
Officer Wesley Stuart is also being promoted to corporal/FTO. Cpl. Stuart has been with the West Plains Police Department since 2019 when he was hired as an officer. He previously served as a member of the Mtn.View Police Department.
Also being promoted to corporal/FTO is Officer Shannon Sisney. Cpl. Sisney has been with the West Plains Police Department as a full-time officer since 2011. He is presently assigned day watch for the city of West Plains.
