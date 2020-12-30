Diana Mae Seay was born Sept. 13, 1947, in Evansville, Ind., to Elmer and Mary (White) Besing. She departed this life Dec. 23, 2020, at St. Clair Nursing Center.
She was married to James Douglas Seay on June 12, 1965, at Haubstadt Christian Church in Haubstadt, Ind., and to this union, three children were born.
She is preceded in death by her father Elmer Besing, stepfather Carl Houston, mother Mary Houston and brother Billy Besing.
Diana is survived by her husband Doug Seay, of the home, sons Rick Seay (Lisa) of Crystal City, Mo., and Scott Seay of Eureka, Mo., daughter Darla Johnson of Catawissa, Mo., sister Pam Simpson of Haubstadt, Ind., and grandchildren Kayla Seay of High Ridge, Mo., Nicole (Darryl) Poertner of Morse Mill, Mo., Jacob Seay of Arnold, Mo., and Sam Johnson and Jesse Johnson, both of Catawissa, Mo.
She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy and enjoyed living in the Word of Christ. Diana loved helping others, singing and gardening. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date in Catawissa. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Yarber Mortuary, Birch Tree, Mo. Condolences may be expressed at www.yarbermortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.