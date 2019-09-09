Pioneer Days 2019 in Mtn. View will kick off at 4 p.m. Sept. 27 with a ham and bean supper at the Mtn. View Community Center.
Dinner will be served until 7:30 p.m. The cost per plate is $7 and includes all-you-can-eat ham and beans, coleslaw, cornbread, dessert and a drink. Proceeds will go toward the House of Abigal.
The dinner is sponsored by Collins Tire Care & More.
