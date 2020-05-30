The Ozarks Medical Association will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Willard Hunter Classroom in OMC Parkway Center.
An election of members to the Ozarks Medical Center Board of Directors will be held, and a report of facility operations given.
The meeting was rescheduled from its original date of April 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
