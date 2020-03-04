Mark Robohm

Mark Andrew Robohm passed away at his home at 11:11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. He was born on a beautiful summer day in Englewood, Colo. on July 25, 1970. A day that changed his family forever, for the better. He was the first son and last child born into this family of three daughters.
From the start, Mark loved sports. He excelled at soccer and baseball as a child. He took his love of baseball to play for West Plains High School, in West Plains, Mo., his freshman and sophomore years. Then took his talent to Metro Christian Academy, in Tulsa, Okla., where he was a standout catcher on the baseball team his junior and senior year. Mark graduated from Metro Christian Academy in 1988. Go Metro Patriots!
After high school Mark attended Baylor University, where as a feshman he was redshirted on the Baylor Bears baseball team. During this period, he injured his shoulder and was no longer able to play baseball. But this did not stop Mark from fully embracing his college experience. He was a proud member of the Kappa Alpha Order. Two things he truly loved: his Baylor Bears and the Kappa Alpha Order.
Mark graduated from Baylor University in 1992. He went on to a successful career with Price Waterhouse Coopers in Dallas, Texas. In 2000, Mark switched IT jobs to Marubeni-Itochu Tubulars America in Houston, Texas, where he had a successful IT career for over 15 years.
Mark enjoyed all sports, especially his Baylor Bears. Mark loved the outdoors and loved to hunt, fish and garden. Mark loved animals, rescued dogs and always had a dog, or two, or three. He was a great cook, who loved to cook anything spicy.
Mark was intelligent, successful, talented, had a quick wit and was an incredible athlete. Mark had a huge heart and when he loved, he loved deeply with his whole heart. Mark was an extremely loyal and true friend, just ask any of Mark’s friends.
He will be missed by so many from Houston to Seattle and all parts in between. To those who knew him, he made your day, every day, a little brighter.
Mark Andrew Robohm is survived by his parents K. and Avis Robohm of West Plains, Mo.; sister Julie Miller and her three children of Bailey, Colo., sister Kristin Boggs and Michael Boggs and her three children of Pine, Colo., sister Susan Thomas and William Thomas and her two children of Plano, Texas; and Charlie.
He is preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, Clover, and Max.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in tribute/memory of Mark Andrew Robohm to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at donate.lls.org or the ASPCA at aspca.org.
Memorial services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Carter Funeral Home Chapel in West Plains.
