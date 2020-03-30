The West Plains Daily Quill Church Directory inside Tuesday’s Quill is printed each year as a resource for Quill readers interested in the area’s houses of worship.
The 64-page directory includes feature articles and photos, as well as plans for upcoming special events.
Because the directory was sent to the printer prior to the city of West Plains’ Friday morning invocation of a stay-at-home order for its residents, the events planned are subject to change.
As a result of the order issued in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19, gatherings of more than 10 people, including at religious institutions, are prohibited, which means churches inside city limits may not hold Easter services in person. However, some may plan virtual services.
Phone numbers and/or email addresses are included for each church listed in the directory. To find out the latest information about church services, including Easter services, contact the churches directly.
To reserve a spot for your church in next year’s directory or to join the weekly directory published on Fridays, call the display advertising department at 256-9191 and ask to speak with Ad Manager Vicki Johnson or Sales Representatives Vicky Rutter or Jacob Simpson. Contact them at ads@wpdailyquill.net.
For free publication of church events on the Religion Page on Fridays throughout the year call the news department at 256-9191 and speak to News Editor Abby Hess or email her at news@wpdailyquill.n
