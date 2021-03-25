In the past week, Oregon County Health Department officials have reported five new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to date to 854.
In addition, a death that occurred in January has been attributed to the disease, officials reported; to date, five such deaths have been counted in the county.
Six cases are known to be active, and none of them require hospitalization. Of the newest cases, one each was reported March 17, Friday and Monday, and two were reported Tuesday.
•
Shannon County health officials have recorded another death attributed to COVID-19, a person in their 90s who died within the week preceding March 19.
Eight new cases of the illness were reported between March 5 and Friday, with patients ranging in age from childhood to age 86. Only one case, as of Friday’s report, was known to still be active, and does not require hospitalization.
Total deaths attributed to the disease to date are 18, four of which have been recorded this year; total confirmed cases are 613, 104 of which have been counted in 2021.
The Shannon County Health Center will host a COVID vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday for those who meet all three tiers of Phase 1.
The center is not using the Missouri Navigator system, said officials, so the only way to schedule an appointment to get a shot is to call the center, 1-573-226-3914.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 572,917.
Change in past day: 687.
75,000+: St. Louis County.
25,000-49,999: Greene, Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles, St. Louis City.
10,000-24,999: Boone, Buchanan, Jefferson.
5,000-9,999: Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, Joplin, Newton, Pettis, Pulaski, St. Francois.
2,500-4,999: Barry, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Dunklin, Howell, Johnson, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Saline, Scott, Stoddard, Stone, Taney, Warren, Washington, Webster.
1,000-2,499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Caldwell, Carroll, Cedar, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dallas, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gasconade, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Howard, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Madison, McDonald, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Ripley, Ste. Genevieve, Texas, Vernon, Wayne, Wright.
500-999: Barton, Carter, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, Gentry, Hickory, Holt, Iron, Maries, Monroe, Oregon, Ozark, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, Sullivan.
Under 500: Atchison, Knox, Mercer, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Worth.
Deaths: 8,434.
Change in past day: 5.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 329,1777.
Change in past days: 470.
25,000+: Benton, Pulaski, Washington.
10,000-24,999: Craighead, Faulkner, Saline, Sebastian.
5,000-9,999: Crawford, Crittenden, Garland, Greene, Jefferson, Lonoke, Mississippi, Pope, White.
2,500-4,999: Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Hot Spring, Independence, Jackson, Johnson, Lincoln, Miller, Poinsett, Sevier, St. Francis, Union, Yell.
1,000-2,499: Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Lawrence, Lee, Little River, Logan, Madison, Marion, Ouachita, Phillips, Polk, Randolph, Sharp, Van Buren.
500-999: Cleveland, Dallas, Lafayette, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Perry, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Stone, Woodruff.
Under 500: Calhoun.
Deaths: 5,560.
Change in past day: 16.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
