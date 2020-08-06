Eloise Marie (Warren) Reese, daughter of Verl and the late Luberyla Warren, was born Sept. 22, 1955, in West Plains, Mo. She entered into eternal rest Aug. 3, 2020, at the age of 64 years.
She received her high school education in 1973 at Dora, Mo., where she was a cheerleader, seamstress and elected as the “Best Dressed” in her class. During this time, she met the love of her life, Max Reese.
They instantly shared a love of horses, classic cars and going fast. She spent many hours riding her horse, Old Smokey. Eloise also shared a very special bond with her brother, Danny Warren. When given the chance, she would drive his 1966 Chevelle, and she didn’t pass up the chance to race. Later in life, she continued that shared love with Max and enjoyed watching many truck and tractor pulls.
On July 14, 1973, she was united in marriage to Max and would begin a lifelong journey of love and adventures. She spent all 47 years of marriage keeping Max in line and loved every moment.
Eloise became a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, providing unconditional love to all. She loved her family deeply. Eloise loved to travel including the Blue Ridge and Smokey Mountains, Florida Beaches and Branson music shows.
Eloise developed rheumatoid arthritis at the young age of 40, however it never stopped her from going. She loved hiking with her children and grandchildren, and enjoyed many other outdoor activities. She will be most remembered for her love of gardening. Eloise had a gifted touch with flowers, specifically daylilies. She spent many hours selecting, planting and tending to her daylilies, and they grew with as much beauty and love as she gave to all who she touched.
Eloise had many special close friends in her life including Rhonda, Paulette, Ina and Dot. She was a member of the Fieldstone Church of Christ and enjoyed spending time with her church family.
Eloise will be missed by her loving husband Max Reese and three children Chris Reese (Wendy), Melissa Vinson (Joey Jr.) and Kyle Reese(Steph); seven grandchildren Katelyn Battreal (Cyle), Caitlin Reese, Weston Reese, Austin Vinson, Benton Vinson, Kolby Vinson, and Heath Reese; one great-grandchild Hadlee Battreal; one sister Barb Sieben; and several nieces and nephews.
Eloise is preceded in death by her mother Luberyla Warren and her brother Danny Warren.
Graveside services for Eloise Reese will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Penner Cemetery, Vanzant, Mo., with Don Pruitt officiating. The congregational song selection is “Amazing Grace.”
Her grandchildren Katlyn, Caitlyn Weston, Hadlee, Benton, Kolby and Heath will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Burial will be in Penner Cemetery under the direction of Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, Mtn. Grove. Because of her love of flowers, the family has requested flowers in lieu of donations.
Online condolences: www.craighurttfuneralhome.com.
