Debra Collins

Funeral services for Debra Y. Collins, 65, Pomona, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Collins passed away 10:33 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at Ozarks Medical Center.
She was born Feb. 22, 1954, at West Plains, Mo., to Victor Eugene “Gene” Bragg and Mary Louise Abney Bragg. Debra graduated from West Plains High School with the class of 1972. On Oct. 30, 1976, she was married at Pomona, Mo., to Gaylen Collins. Debra worked as a department manager at Walmart. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and making jewelry. Mrs. Collins was of the Pentecostal faith.
She is survived by her husband Gaylen Collins, of the family home; two children Alebra Richey and husband Daniel, Noble, Okla., and Rosada Wilson and husband Randy, West Plains, Mo.; five grandchildren Draye, Skye, Jazz, Remington and Rayden; and two brothers Victor Bragg, Jr., Independence, Mo., and Samuel Bragg, Yukon, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents and one sister Marcella Louise Day preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
